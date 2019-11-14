Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Returns to limited practice

Bell (ribs/knee/illness) will be listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Bell -- who carried 18 times for 34 yards and a TD while catching four passes for another 34 yards in this past Sunday's win over the Giants -- missed Wednesday's session due to an illness, but it as appears as though he's moved past that issue and that his limitations Thursday will be related to managing his other aches and pains. At this stage, we'd expect the running back to suit up for Sunday's game against Washington, but there's a solid chance that he'll approach the contest listed as questionable, just as he was in advance of Week 10 action.

