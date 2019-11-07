Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Returns to practice Thursday
As expected, Bell (knee/ankle) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Bell sat out Wednesday's practice, so this is a step in the right direction for the running back. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, a fourth-quarter hit in Week 9's loss to the Dolphins left Bell banged up and sore, but coach Adam Gase has expressed optimism the Jets' top rusher will play Sunday against the Giants. Friday's final Week 10 practice/injury report should add a degree of clarity to the matter.
