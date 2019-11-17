Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Salvages performance with score

Bell carried the ball 18 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 11 win against the Redskins. He also added two receptions for 33 yards.

Bell was held under wraps, as his longest gain on the ground went for just nine yards. However, his one-yard touchdown plunge early in the fourth quarter salvaged his day. While he was targeted only twice in the passing game, he converted both into catches and capped the performance with a 21-yard gain through the air. Though he hasn't been as effective as a receiver as in season's past, Bell now has surpassed 30 receiving yards in three consecutive games. He'll draw another plus matchup in Week 12 as the Jets take on the Bengals.