Bell disputes reports that he was pulled from Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring issue, Brian Costello of the NY Post reports.

Speaking to the media after Wednesday's practice, coach Adam Gase identified 'hamstring tightness' as the reason for Bell being taken off the field. About 20 minutes later, Bell was on twitter saying there's no problem with his hamstrings, also noting that he needs the practice reps to prepare for games. This sounds like nothing more than a minor internal disagreement over practice usage, but we'll check back later in the week to see if Bell is practicing or not. While there's been plenty of media speculation about the relationship between Bell and Gase, both generally have said positive things about the other when asked by reporters.