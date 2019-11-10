Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Says he's playing

Bell (knee/ankle) tweeted Saturday night that he's playing Sunday against the Giants.

Bell was already looking on the right side of questionable and now we have it straight from the workhorse's mouth that he'll be out there. His questionable tag is just a formality at this point -- you can trust that he'll be on the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories