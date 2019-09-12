Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Says shoulder is fine
Bell indicated via Twitter on Thursday that his shoulder "is fine," Adam Maya NFL.com reports.
The running back, who had been dealing with a sore shoulder, underwent an MRI on Thursday and also didn't practice. That said, Bell believes that he'll be ready to play Monday night against the Browns, a notion that will be solidified if he's able to return to practice in the next couple of days.
