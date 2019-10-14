Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Scores first rushing TD as Jet
Bell carried the ball 14 times for 50 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for three yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.
It was a modest yardage haul, but the TD was Bell's first on the ground in five games with the Jets, and first of any kind since Week 1. Fifteen touches also represented his smallest workload of the year so far, as Sam Darnold's return opened up the playbook and allowed the team to attack through the air a little more. While the Jets offense as a whole now has a brighter outlook, Bell could be in for a tough time in Week 7 against the Patriots' league-leading defense.
