Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Still building chemistry in NY
Bell participated in only two spring practices with the Jets, so he's still in the process of building chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of his new teammates, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.
Bell opted to work out on his own versus participating in voluntary OTAs, so he hasn't shared the field with his new teammates much as of yet. With training camp and the preseason still to come, the superstar running back still has plenty of time to familiarize himself with his new situation in the Big Apple after sitting out all of the 2018 season for the Steelers. Bell plays a crucial role as a receiver out of the backfield in addition to his work on the ground. Thus, getting on the same page as Darnold will be imperative for the offense to hit the ground running come Week 1.
