Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Suits up Sunday

Bell (knee/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The running back tweeted Saturday that he'd play and that outcome is official now that the Jets have released their Week 10 inactive list. Assuming no in-game setbacks, Bell will continue to be a focal part of his team's offense Sunday, with his pass-catching ability (he hauled in eight passes for 55 yards in Week 9's loss to Miami) -- on top of his role as the team's undisputed lead rusher -- adding value to his fantasy profile.

