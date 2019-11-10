Jets' Le'Veon Bell: TD covers for lack of efficiency

Bell (knee/ankle) rushed 18 times for 34 yards and a touchdown while catching all four of his targets for another 34 yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

While it's possible his efficiency was hampered by the injuries that Bell dealt with during the week, he still eclipsed 20 touches for the sixth time in nine games with the Jets. Bell couldn't get free for a run longer than four yards all afternoon, but he made fantasy managers happy with a one-yard plunge into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Though the rushing score was only his second of the season, Bell has a nice opportunity to start building a touchdown streak, as the easy portion of the Jets' schedule continues with a trip to Washington in Week 11. Bell came out late in the game after sustaining a rib injury, but he said the new knock isn't going to affect his Week 11 status.