Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Top rushing total as Jet
Bell rushed 15 times for 70 yards and caught one of four targets for six yards in Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots.
Bell saw his team fall behind big quickly, thus rendering the game script against him almost immediately. Behind an injured offensive line as well, the tailback was still able to rip off a game-long run of 19 yards, allowing him to actually post his best rushing total since joining the Jets. Monday also marked the first time Bell topped 4.0 yards per carry this season. While his numbers admittedly came in a blowout, and he's now finished with merely one catch in back-to-back games, Bell can at least take some personal pride from his performance. In Week 8, he'll face a Jaguars defense that's allowed 4.8 yards per rush so far this season, ranking them eighth-worst league-wide.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...