Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Top rushing total as Jet

Bell rushed 15 times for 70 yards and caught one of four targets for six yards in Monday night's 33-0 loss to the Patriots.

Bell saw his team fall behind big quickly, thus rendering the game script against him almost immediately. Behind an injured offensive line as well, the tailback was still able to rip off a game-long run of 19 yards, allowing him to actually post his best rushing total since joining the Jets. Monday also marked the first time Bell topped 4.0 yards per carry this season. While his numbers admittedly came in a blowout, and he's now finished with merely one catch in back-to-back games, Bell can at least take some personal pride from his performance. In Week 8, he'll face a Jaguars defense that's allowed 4.8 yards per rush so far this season, ranking them eighth-worst league-wide.