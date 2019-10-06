Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Totals 88 yards on 22 touches
Bell rushed 15 times for 43 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 45 more in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles.
Bell was a workhorse once again but got no help from the rest of the offense. He got 22 touches while no other running back, receiver or tight end saw more than four. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold is inching closer to returning from mononucleosis, and his return would help take some of the defensive attention off Bell. Look for a major increase in efficiency from the running back once Darnold gets back under center, which could happen as soon as Week 6 against Dallas.
