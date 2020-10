Coach Adam Gase indicated that Bell (hamstring) looked good in his return to practice Wednesday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Assuming no setbacks, Bell is trending toward being activated off IR in advance of Sunday's game against the Cardinals. In such a scenario, look for Bell to re-take his position as the Jets' top back, with Frank Gore slotting into a complementary/short-yardage role and La'Mical Perine also in the team's Week 5 backfield mix.