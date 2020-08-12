Bell noted Wednesday that his current weight is in the 210-to-215 pound range, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "I'm ready to show this is the best Le'Veon Bell that's ever played in the NFL," he said.

According to Bell, that's the lightest he's been since high school. Though veteran Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine are also on hand to work in complementary roles, a healthy and fit Bell has the three-down skill set to seize control of the lead job in the Jets' backfield. That context could yield good return on investment on Bell in fantasy drafts.