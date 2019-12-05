Play

Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Under the weather

Bell (illness) won't practice Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

We'll revisit Bell's status Friday, but as long as he's able to return to practice in some capacity, he'll be on track to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories