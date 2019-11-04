Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Undergoing MRI on knee

Bell had an MRI on his knee Monday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

After accruing 121 yards from scrimmage but no TDs on 25 touches during Sunday's loss at Miami, Bell seemingly emerged with a knee injury. The nature and severity of the issue will be determined in due time.

