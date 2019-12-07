Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Will not play Sunday

Bell (illness) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.

Unable to practice Thursday or Friday, it quickly became apparent Bell could be in serious jeopardy of missing Sunday's game, and the Jets took the drama out of the decision, ruling out the 27-year-old Saturday. Rich Cimini of ESPN.com suggested Friday that Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery would shoulder the load in the event Bell was eventually ruled out, with the former ultimately taking on a larger share of backfield. Powell has carried the ball just 32 times for 125 yards to go along with four catches for 14 receiving yards this season, but the 31-year-old has out-snapped Montgomery each of the last six weeks, albeit by a marginal amount.