Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Will practice Friday
Bell (ribs/knee/illness) will practice on a limited basis Friday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Bell did not practice Wednesday as a result of his illness, but he will get some work in at the Jets' final two practice sessions of the week. While Bell's status for Week 11 will not be revealed until after practice, and a final decision on his availability may not come until game day, he seems to be on track to take the field Sunday against Washington.
