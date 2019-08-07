Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Won't play Thursday
Bell won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
The report also notes that the Jets' newcomer will participate in pregame warm-ups, at his request, but the team has decided to work Bell into the mix deliberately, considering he did not play a down last season due to a contract dispute. Beyond Thursday's tilt, it's unclear how coach Adam Gase plans to proceed with Bell. On one hand, he could probably use some game reps to shake off some rust. On the other hand, there's a downside to exposing Bell to unnecessary preseason punishment. Either way, assuming he makes it through training camp/the exhibition slate without any injury setbacks, Bell is slated to head the Jets' backfield, where his dynamic combo of rushing and receiving ability will be a huge asset to the team's offense.
More News
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Still building chemistry in NY•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Arrives for mandatory minicamp•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Not present for voluntary workouts•
-
Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Centerpiece of offense•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Signing with Jets•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Gets deadline from Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Pettis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
12 breakout WR to target
Ben Gretch has made the case for avoiding running backs in the middle rounds. Here, he names...
-
WR Preview: AFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are grabbing...
-
WR Preview: NFC camp standouts
Who's impressing at training camp? It could be valuable to know that these guys are turning...