Bell won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

The report also notes that the Jets' newcomer will participate in pregame warm-ups, at his request, but the team has decided to work Bell into the mix deliberately, considering he did not play a down last season due to a contract dispute. Beyond Thursday's tilt, it's unclear how coach Adam Gase plans to proceed with Bell. On one hand, he could probably use some game reps to shake off some rust. On the other hand, there's a downside to exposing Bell to unnecessary preseason punishment. Either way, assuming he makes it through training camp/the exhibition slate without any injury setbacks, Bell is slated to head the Jets' backfield, where his dynamic combo of rushing and receiving ability will be a huge asset to the team's offense.