Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Won't practice Wednesday
Coach Adam Gase said Bell (knee) wouldn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets have yet to reveal the results of the MRI that Bell required on his injured knee Monday, but Gase's decision to rule the running back out for practice a day in advance implies some level of concern about his status for the Week 10 matchup with the Giants. Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery are the next men up behind Bell in the Jets' backfield, and the team promoted Josh Adams from the practice squad Tuesday to offer another number at the position.
