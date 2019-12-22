Jets' Le'Veon Bell: Workhorse in revenge game
Bell rushed 25 times for 72 yards and caught all four of his targets for another 21 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.
Bell got all the touches he could handle in a defensive-minded affair against his former team, as his 25 carries were the most Bell has received as a member of the Jets. He has averaged an underwhelming 3.3 yards per carry in 2019, but Bell's volume should give him a decent floor as the Jets look to keep playing spoiler when they travel to Buffalo in Week 17. Bell has 748 yards on the ground and 425 more as a receiver but just four total touchdowns with one game left in the season.
