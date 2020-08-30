Bell has seen approximately 60 percent of the first-team reps in training camp, with Frank Gore handling around 40 percent, according to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini.

Bell took 14 snaps to Gore's nine during Saturday's practice, equating to 60.9 percent of the first-team reps. Cimini says that's been the norm throughout training camp, with the exception of Wednesday's practice when coach Adam Gase removed Bell early and cited hamstring tightness as the reason. Bell then disputed reports of any ailment and mentioned frustration with a lack of practice reps. It is possible he gets more than 60 percent of the workload once the season begins, though Brian Costello of the NY Post believes Bell hasn't looked good in training camp, regularly being outplayed by both Gore and La'Mical Perine. There's no question Bell will enter Week 1 in the lead role, but most signs point to a reduced workload relative to last season's 20.7 touches per game and 82.4 percent snap share. Of course, the Jets aren't exactly overflowing with offensive weapons, so things could change in a hurry if Bell starts the year strong. He won't get any help from the early schedule, facing the Bills (Week 1), 49ers (W2), Colts (W3) and Broncos (W4).