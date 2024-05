The Jets signed Sefcik on Friday, Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the team's official site report.

Sefcik's 2023 season at South Alabama was cut short by injuries after he caught 17 passes for 165 yards in nine games, but the Jets apparently saw enough to take a flier on him as an undrafted free agent. The team is quite thin at tight end going into 2024.