Mauldin (back) sat out of practice for the second consecutive day, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.

Mauldin received 34 percent of defensive snaps last season, and as long as he can be healthy by Week 1, the sames should be expected. Former defensive end Sheldon Richardson, who transitioned to outside linebacker, and Jordan Jenkins are likely to slot in front of Mauldin.