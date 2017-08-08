Jets' Lorenzo Mauldin: Misses second straight practice
Mauldin (back) sat out of practice for the second consecutive day, Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger reports.
Mauldin received 34 percent of defensive snaps last season, and as long as he can be healthy by Week 1, the sames should be expected. Former defensive end Sheldon Richardson, who transitioned to outside linebacker, and Jordan Jenkins are likely to slot in front of Mauldin.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...