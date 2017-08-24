Jets' Lorenzo Mauldin: Not likely to play Saturday
Mauldin (back) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Giants.
Mauldin has been dealing with a persistent back injury for a couple of weeks and doesn't appear to be near a full recovery. The 24-year-old has returned to practice multiple times since suffering the injury, but has apparently been unable to avoid re-aggravating it.
