Mauldin (back) returned to practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Star-Ledger reports.

Mauldin missed two straight practices this week with a back issue, but it appears as though it was nothing serious. Mauldin is expected to be slotted behind both Sheldon Richardson and Jordan Jenkins for snaps at outside linebacker this season.

