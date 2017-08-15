Play

Mauldin (back) returned to Jets' practice Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Mauldin's participation during training camp has been limited due to a lingering back injury. He most recently missed the team's preseason opener against the Titans on Saturday. However, his return to practice Monday indicates he is moving a positive direction.

