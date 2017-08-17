Play

Mauldin didn't practice on Thursday due to a back injury, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Mauldin returned from a back injury Monday and it appears as though the issue has continued to linger. He's been on and off with the problem and missed the team's first preseason game. He'll be looking to get past the issue so that it doesn't creep up and limit him once the regular season rolls around.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories