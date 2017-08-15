Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Breaks foot in practice
Whitehead suffered a broken foot in Monday's practice.
Whitehead exited Monday's practice with a previously undisclosed injury. Although surgery is on the table for the former Cowboy, it doesn't sound like his exact treatment plan has been established yet. No matter, he's expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time.
