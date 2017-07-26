Whitehead was claimed Wednesday on waivers by the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

It has been quite an interesting week for Whitehead, who was cut by the Cowboys on Monday before reports of the 25-year-old being misidentified in a petty larceny case were released, thus clearing Whitehead of all charges. The Jets have elected to bring Whitehead to New York after the false identification cleaned his slate, while they plan to use the reserve wide receiver in the return game as well.