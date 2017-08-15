Play

Whitehead left the Jets' practice early Monday after suffering a foot injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Whitehead is currently competing for a depth receiver role with the club, so a quicker return would be advantageous for his chances.

