Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Injures foot
Whitehead left the Jets' practice early Monday after suffering a foot injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Whitehead is currently competing for a depth receiver role with the club, so a quicker return would be advantageous for his chances.
