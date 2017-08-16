Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Out 4-6 weeks
Whitehead (broken foot) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Whitehead is getting another opinion to see if surgery might speed up his timeline. Either way, he's unlikely to be ready for Week 1 but apparently should be available at some point in September or early October. Whitehead was jostling for position on a wide-open depth chart at receiver, though the return game might still represent his best chance at making a significant contribution to the 2017 Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Breaks foot in practice•
-
Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Injures foot•
-
Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Claimed by Jets•
-
Lucky Whitehead: Misidentified in larceny case, cleared of all charges•
-
Lucky Whitehead: Cut by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Lucky Whitehead: Arrested in June on misdemeanor charge•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...
-
Podcast: Risky Round 2 RBs
Is this the year to wait on running backs? Check out our comprehensive preview of the running...
-
Potential preseason sleepers
Kenny Golladay went from unknown to Fantasy sleeper after his two-touchdown game, but he's...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...