Whitehead (broken foot) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Whitehead is getting another opinion to see if surgery might speed up his timeline. Either way, he's unlikely to be ready for Week 1 but apparently should be available at some point in September or early October. Whitehead was jostling for position on a wide-open depth chart at receiver, though the return game might still represent his best chance at making a significant contribution to the 2017 Jets.