Jets' Lucky Whitehead: Set for foot surgery
Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Whitehead will undergo foot surgery this week, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Whitehead has endured an unfortunate past few weeks, from mistaken identity leading to his release by the Cowboys to breaking his foot at practice Monday. The initial prognosis gave Whitehead a 4-6 week recovery, but Bowles wouldn't commit to any sort of timetable, other than to say the return man "could" return at some point this season. With Whitehead out to start the campaign, the Jets will look to Frankie Hammond, Romar Morris and Marcus Murphy to cover kick and punt returns.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammie Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....