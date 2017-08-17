Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Whitehead will undergo foot surgery this week, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Whitehead has endured an unfortunate past few weeks, from mistaken identity leading to his release by the Cowboys to breaking his foot at practice Monday. The initial prognosis gave Whitehead a 4-6 week recovery, but Bowles wouldn't commit to any sort of timetable, other than to say the return man "could" return at some point this season. With Whitehead out to start the campaign, the Jets will look to Frankie Hammond, Romar Morris and Marcus Murphy to cover kick and punt returns.