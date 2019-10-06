Play

Falk was checked for a concussion and cleared on the sideline at the end of Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

That explains why Falk was removed late in the game. While his health is no longer in question for the team's Week 6 matchup with Dallas, the Jets would be in trouble if Falk is the starter given his poor play.

