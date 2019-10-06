Falk exited after getting sacked late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Eagles, Andy Vasquez of The Record reports. He completed 15 of 26 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions and lost one of two fumbles.

It's unclear if Falk's late removal was precautionary, performance-related or due to injury. Falk's first interception was returned 51 yards for a touchdown and his fumble saw the ball taken right out of his hands and returned 44 yards for a touchdown. It's apparent that the third-stringer isn't an NFL level quarterback. Running back Le'Veon Bell is the only Jets player even worth fantasy consideration as long as Falk remains under center, but Falk's tenure as the starter could be coming to a close with Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) aiming to return by the team's Week 6 meeting with Dallas. If neither Darnold nor Falk are able to suit up, the next man up would presumably be David Fales.