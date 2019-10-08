Falk will serve as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 6 with the team announcing Tuesday that Sam Darnold (illness) would return from a three-game absence to start Sunday against the Cowboys, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Following a Week 4 bye, the Jets had been preparing for Darnold to return to action ahead of last weekend's loss to the Eagles, but he ultimately failed to receive full medical clearance in advance of the contest. That development resulted in Falk picking up another starting nod, though he only had the benefit of one practice worth of first-team reps ahead of the 31-6 loss. During his three outings (two starts) this season, Falk has completed a respectable 64.4 percent of his passes, but only managed 5.7 yards per attempt and a 0:3 TD:INT while taking 16 sacks.