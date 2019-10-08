Jets' Luke Falk: Moves into backup role
Falk will serve as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 6 with the team announcing Tuesday that Sam Darnold (illness) would return from a three-game absence to start Sunday against the Cowboys, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Following a Week 4 bye, the Jets had been preparing for Darnold to return to action ahead of last weekend's loss to the Eagles, but he ultimately failed to receive full medical clearance in advance of the contest. That development resulted in Falk picking up another starting nod, though he only had the benefit of one practice worth of first-team reps ahead of the 31-6 loss. During his three outings (two starts) this season, Falk has completed a respectable 64.4 percent of his passes, but only managed 5.7 yards per attempt and a 0:3 TD:INT while taking 16 sacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...