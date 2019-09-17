Coach Adam Gase announced Tuesday that Falk would serve as the Jets' starting quarterback Week 3 against the Patriots, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. "Luke will be the starter until Sam [Darnold] gets back," Gase said.

The Jets will be breaking in their third starting quarterback in as many games after Trevor Siemian exited early in Monday's 23-3 loss to the Browns with a left ankle injury that will require season-ending surgery. With Darnold also sidelined through at least the Jets' Week 4 bye while recovering from mononucleosis, Falk is the lone healthy quarterback on the roster, so it comes as little surprise that he'll step in as the team's new starter. A 2018 sixth-round pick who was signed off the practice squad prior to Monday's contest, Falk acquitted himself well in his NFL debut. While coming on in relief of Siemian, Falk committed no turnovers and completed 20 of 25 attempts for 198 yards.