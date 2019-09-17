Jets' Luke Falk: Proficient in relief of Siemian
Falk completed 20 of 25 attempts for 198 yards during Monday's 23-3 loss to Cleveland.
The results certainly were not reflected on the scoreboard, but Falk's baptism-by-fire NFL debut was far from disastrous, as the 2018 sixth-round pick completed 80 percent of his passes and led New York into scoring position twice over the course of nine offensive drives at the helm. The situation at quarterback for Week 3 is yet to be fully sorted out, but if Trevor Siemian (ankle) proves incapable of suiting up against the Patriots, Falk is in line to get his first career starting nod against a New England defense that has surrendered three points on 24 possessions thus far this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...