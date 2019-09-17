Falk completed 20 of 25 attempts for 198 yards during Monday's 23-3 loss to Cleveland.

The results certainly were not reflected on the scoreboard, but Falk's baptism-by-fire NFL debut was far from disastrous, as the 2018 sixth-round pick completed 80 percent of his passes and led New York into scoring position twice over the course of nine offensive drives at the helm. The situation at quarterback for Week 3 is yet to be fully sorted out, but if Trevor Siemian (ankle) proves incapable of suiting up against the Patriots, Falk is in line to get his first career starting nod against a New England defense that has surrendered three points on 24 possessions thus far this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories