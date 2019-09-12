Jets' Luke Falk: Promoted to active roster
Falk will be promoted to the Jets' active roster this week and operate as the backup quarterback with Sam Darnold (illness) ruled out, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Falk was claimed off waivers by the Jets back in May before ultimately being released and signed to their practice squad at the end of August. Now, after just one week, Falk will be back on the active roster to serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian. With Darnold's absence expected to last multiple weeks, Falk will likely stay on New York's roster through the bye week in Week 4.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 QB Preview: Newton bounceback
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 2 including...
-
News & Notes: Surgery likely for Guice
Chris Towers looks at all the latest news and notes around the league, and how it all impacts...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...