Falk will be promoted to the Jets' active roster this week and operate as the backup quarterback with Sam Darnold (illness) ruled out, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Falk was claimed off waivers by the Jets back in May before ultimately being released and signed to their practice squad at the end of August. Now, after just one week, Falk will be back on the active roster to serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian. With Darnold's absence expected to last multiple weeks, Falk will likely stay on New York's roster through the bye week in Week 4.