The Jets officially promoted Falk to the active roster Monday.

Falk hasn't thrown a pass in the NFL since being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. The 24-year-old was productive for Washington State in college with 3,593 yards, 30 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his senior year. He'll serve as the backup to Trevor Siemian while Sam Darnold (illness) is out.

