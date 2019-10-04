Jets' Luke Falk: Starting again this week
Falk will start at quarterback Sunday against the Eagles, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Fellow quarterback Sam Darnold (illness) had a chance to return to action in Week 5, but he was not cleared to play by the Jets' medical staff, so Falk will get another start coming out of the Jets' Week 4 bye. Falk and the Jets' offensive line will be tested by a stout Philadelphia front, but for fantasy purposes Falk's matchup could not be much better -- injuries have thinned the Eagles' cornerback ranks, and the team is giving up the most passing yards per game in the league heading into Week 5.
