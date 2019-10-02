Play

Falk and Sam Darnold (illness) both will get practice reps Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Darnold is returning to practice as a limited participant, with the Jets monitoring his ability to handle increased cardio work. It sounds like Darnold is no better than 50/50 to play in Sunday's game in Philadelphia, so Falk has a decent chance to make his second start.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories