Falk appears likely to serve as the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Patriots with Sam Darnold (illness) and Trevor Siemian (ankle) not expected to be available for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Heading into Monday's game to the Browns, the Jets were already preparing to be without Darnold until Week 5 while he recovered from mononucleosis. Siemian picked up the starting nod in place of Darnold on Monday but lasted just one and a half quarters before exiting with what appeared to be a serious left ankle injury. Falk, who had just signed off the practice squad earlier in the day, impressed in relief of Siemian, completing 20 of 25 attempts for 198 yards in the 23-3 loss. Unless Siemian's upcoming MRI delivers better news than anticipated, he'll likely be sidelined for at least one game, leaving Falk to pick up his first career start. In such a scenario, the Jets would presumably add another healthy quarterback to the roster to provide depth behind Falk.