Jets' Luke Falk: Week 3 start likely on tap
Falk appears likely to serve as the Jets' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Patriots with Sam Darnold (illness) and Trevor Siemian (ankle) not expected to be available for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Heading into Monday's game to the Browns, the Jets were already preparing to be without Darnold until Week 5 while he recovered from mononucleosis. Siemian picked up the starting nod in place of Darnold on Monday but lasted just one and a half quarters before exiting with what appeared to be a serious left ankle injury. Falk, who had just signed off the practice squad earlier in the day, impressed in relief of Siemian, completing 20 of 25 attempts for 198 yards in the 23-3 loss. Unless Siemian's upcoming MRI delivers better news than anticipated, he'll likely be sidelined for at least one game, leaving Falk to pick up his first career start. In such a scenario, the Jets would presumably add another healthy quarterback to the roster to provide depth behind Falk.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...
-
Best Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Changes in air
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....