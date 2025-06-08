Corley (undisclosed) has been banged up and working off to the side with a trainer at OTAs, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Corley struggled to make an impact after being drafted 65th overall by the Jets in 2024, finishing with three catches for 16 yards on six targets and adding two carries for 26 yards while appearing in nine games. There's an opportunity for Corley to grab a larger role in 2025 since the Jets lack a clear pecking order at wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, but Corley will first need to recover and retake the practice field in order to make his case for more playing to the team's new coaching staff.