Corley didn't catch either of his two targets and added an eight-yard run in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Corley played 41 snaps on offense (60 percent) to Xavier Gipson's 19, suggesting that the rookie third-round pick has become the Jets' preferred option in the slot for the stretch run. While the increased playing time is encouraging, Corley has yet to capitalize. He has just 42 career scrimmage yards, and Corley's most notable play to date was an 18-yard run on which he celebrated prematurely and threw the ball away just before crossing the goal line back in Week 9.