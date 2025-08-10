Corley caught one of two targets for eight yards and had a 31-yard kickoff return in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

Corley didn't contribute much Saturday, and the 2024 third-round draft pick looks to be on the roster bubble heading into his second NFL season under a new coaching staff. Allen Lazard (shoulder) exited Saturday's game and Xavier Gipson (shoulder) remains sidelined. Corley's chances of making the team would improve if those injuries to fellow wide receivers linger into the regular season, and the Jets would have another reason to retain him if Corley shows promise on special teams as a kick returner.