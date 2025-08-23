Corley didn't catch either of his two targets in Friday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Eagles. He also had 51 yards on two kickoff returns.

Corley didn't help his chances of making the team with Friday's goose egg on offense. The 2024 third-round draft pick excelled at gaining yards after the catch at Western Kentucky, but his skills didn't translate to NFL success as a rookie, as he had just three catches in nine appearances. The Jets have a new GM and coaching staff with no ties to Corley, so he's in jeopardy of getting cut when the Jets trim the roster down to 53 players ahead of their Sept. 7 regular-season opener against the Steelers.