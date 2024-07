The Jets signed Corley to a four-year, $6.073 million rookie contract Friday that includes a $1.237 million signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

New York selected Corley in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he'll have a chance to compete for a key role among the team's receiver corps during his rookie campaign. Corley exited a practice during OTAs in late May due to a lower-body injury but should be a full-go for training camp.