Moore registered 10 tackles (six solo) during the Jets' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The rookie fourth-rounder played 68 of 69 defensive snaps during Sunday's win and led both teams with a career-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss. Moore has started in each of the Jets' last seven games and has logged at least five tackles in four of those contests. The Alabama product is up to 60 tackles (34 solo) and two pass defenses through 12 regular-season games.