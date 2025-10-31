Moore finished with eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.

The safety now has 34 tackles (18 solo) and a pass breakup on the year. Moore, a fourth-round pick in the draft, got the starting safety job in September when Tony Adams went out with a hip injury, but he hasn't given it back even with Adams available. The rookie has played on every defensive snap in each of the Jets' last three games.